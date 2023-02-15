Blackcats edge Franklin to clinch district championship

The Mexia boys basketball team clinched the District 20-3A championship when it squeaked past Franklin, 53-52, in the final regular-season game at Franklin on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The Blackcats finished with a 13-1 district record. Franklin was 11-3, with two of the losses coming to Mexia.

Mexia will take a 28-6 overall record in the playoffs. The ‘Cats will take on McGregor, which was fourth in District 19-3A, in a bi-district game at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Waco University High School.

The game at Franklin was nip and tuck throughout as the teams fought for the district championship. A Franklin win would have left the two teams tied for the title.

Mexia held a slim 52-51 lead when Landon Anderson capped off a 15-point night with a free throw to cement the victory.

Mexia led 12-10 after the first quarter. The teams played to a 15-15 draw in round two and the Blackcats led 27-25 at halftime. They clung to a one-point advantage, 40-39, heading into the fourth quarter.

Anderson with 15 points was Mexia’s only double-figures scorer. However, eight of his teammates also contributed points.

Draylon Lee scored eight points and Tej Bryant netted six points. Kelan Collins and Hunter Fitch had five points each. Three players — Kyran Bedford, Amauri Smith and Caden Grayson — had four points each. Da’Kedrick Brooks had two points to round out Mexia’s scoring.

Mexia will enter the postseason ranked No. 13 in the state.