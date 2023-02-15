Hurricane Awareness Machine to race in Daytona 500 this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The races of the Daytona 500 begin on Wednesday and run through the weekend.

Saturday’s Beef. It’s What for Dinner. 300 race will feature the number four Hurricane Awareness Machine. The car is sponsored by Oldsmar resident, Mike Boylan, owner of Mike’s Weather Page.

The car features a picture of swirling clouds from space in the background and a hurricane symbol in front with the number ‘4’ in the middle of the symbol.

The Florida Department of Emergency Management is featured on the vehicle as well to help bring awareness to those affected by the devastating tropical systems.

Bayley Currey will drive the Hurricane Awareness Machine during the race, which begins at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The weather a big factor every year for the track and racers but the biggest question: Will it rain?

The good news this year, most of the days will be very dry. However, a weak cold front could bring a few isolated sprinkles Friday evening. Rain chances are just at a 20%.

There is also just a 10% rain chance for a few raindrops Sunday evening as well.

