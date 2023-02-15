New facility vandalized near Carlyle Lake

CLINTON COUNTY, Ill. – Cleanup efforts are underway after vandals struck a new facility last week near Carlyle Lake.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which operates the site, received a call about vandalism to a newly-constructed pit toilet at the Tamalco Boat Ramp. The site is nearly one hour east of St. Louis.

Investigators say a fire was set inside the building, while someone also took off with solar panels and a battery used for lighting.

Earlier this year, federal investigators also responded to vandalism just south of Carlyle Lake, which happened near the Cox Bridge over Kaskaskia River.

If you have any information on the recent acts of vandalism or notice any suspicious activity near Carlyle Lake, contact USACE at 618-594-2484.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.