When Will Trevor Story Return To Red Sox? All-Star Infielder Gives An Encouraging Update

When should the Red Sox expect Story to return?

The Boston Red Sox will be without their best middle infielder to start the 2023 campaign.

Two-time All-Star infielder Trevor Story is set to miss time after undergoing offseason elbow surgery. While an exact timetable hasn't been released, some have speculated that he won't touch the field in 2023. Story gave an update on his recovery Wednesday and Red Sox Nation may be happy.

"Trevor Story was a bit more specific about his timetable this morning than at Winter Weekend, MLB.com's Ian Browne said. "Best case scenario, he will play in the second half of the season. Though Story acknowledged worst case scenario would be to miss the season, he is very confident in best case scenario."

Story underwent an internal bracing procedure on his right ulnar collateral ligament rather than undergoing a full Tommy John surgery after experiencing pain in his elbow in December. The procedure is somewhat new so a timetable is hard to pin down, but four to six months is what has been speculated if he's able to return.

The 30-year-old immediately would provide some much-needed power in the Boston lineup while giving the team back arguably its best defensive infielder if he's able to return at some point. If he's able to make it back for the second half of the season as he mentioned, that would put him back in the Red Sox lineup around early July.

After struggling in 2022 and finishing the season with a 78-84 record, the Red Sox have made some interesting offseason acquisitions and could be in position to surprise fans in 2023 and finish with a better record. If Story is able to return in July, he could be a piece to help push the Red Sox back towards the playoffs.

We're still months away from a potential return and anything can happen, but it's certainly encouraging that Story even mentioned a return for this upcoming season.

More MLB: Ex-Red Sox Stud Pitcher Reportedly Signs With Padres After Surprisingly Short Stint In Boston