ENFIELD — A woman has been charged in connection with an arson that occurred on Montano Road last year.

Tabitha Klosek, 41, whose last recorded local address was 37 Litchfield Drive, was charged Sunday with conspiracy to commit first-degree arson.

Police said Klosek was the girlfriend of Christopher Colbert, also of 37 Litchfield Drive, who was charged with first-degree arson in April for the fire at 30 Montano Road on Jan. 24, 2022.