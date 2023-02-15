Open in App
Travis and Jason Kelce Cry While Talking About Their Mom

By Andy Nesbitt,

8 days ago

This is the good stuff right here.

Last Sunday night, Travis Kelve and Jason Kelce battled it out in Super Bowl LVII with their proud parents—Donna and Ed—watching from the stands in Arizona as their sons made NFL history by becoming the first brothers to square off in the championship game.

A few days later Travis and Jason recorded their very popular podcast New Heights, and the two broke down into tears when talking about how much it meant to them to have their mom experience such a cool few weeks.

Man, it just got a little dusty in here!

