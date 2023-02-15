Extrapolations Trailer Released by Apple TV+

A star-studded cast is featured in a new trailer for the Apple TV+ original series Extrapolations . The world's climate is changing, and the results will lead society to adapt in unusual ways. That's pretty much the basis for Extrapolations , a new drama from writer, director and executive producer Scott Z. Burns ( Contagion , An Inconvenient Truth , The Report ). Taking place in the near future, Extrapolations shows how the chaotic effects of climate change have become embedded into our everyday lives. Viewers will watch Extrapolations over the course of eight connected episodes featuring stars like Tobey Maguire , Kit Harington , Meryl Streep, Gemma Chan, and many more. It's really a Who's Who cast compilation , which should make for some thrilling entertainment.

Told over a season of eight interconnected episodes and produced by Michael Ellenberg's Media Res, Extrapolations will make its global premiere on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on Friday, March 17th, followed by one new episode every Friday through April 21st.

What Is Apple TV+'s Extrapolations About?

Extrapolations is a bracing limited series that introduces a near future where the chaotic effects of climate change have become embedded into our everyday lives. Eight interwoven stories about love, work, faith and family from across the globe will explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population. Every story is different, but the fight for our future is universal. Are we brave enough to become the solution to our own undoing before it's too late?

Extrapolations is executive produced by Burns, Ellenberg, Gregory Jacobs, Dorothy Fortenberry and Media Res' Lindsey Springer. The series marks another partnership for Apple TV+ and Media Res, joining Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice Award-winner The Morning Show , and AFI Award-winning series Pachinko .

The series stars (in order of appearance) Yara Shahidi , Kit Harington, Daveed Diggs , Matthew Rhys , Heather Graham, Sienna Miller , Tahar Rahim, Meryl Streep, David Schwimmer , Neska Rose, Judd Hirsch, Cherry Jones, Edward Norton , Michael Gandolfini , Indira Varma, Diane Lane , Adarsh Gourav , Gaz Choudhry, Keri Russell, Gemma Chan, Marion Cotillard , Forest Whitaker, Hari Nef, Eiza Gonz?lez, Tobey Maguire, Ben Harper, Murray Bartlett and MaameYaa Boafo .

The first three episodes premiere Friday, March 17th on Apple TV+.