Sam Smith Soars in Red-Hot 5-Inch Heels, Latex Gloves & Sparkling Coat at Christian Cowan’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Sam Smith sat front row at Christian Cowan’s fall 2023 show in New York Fashion Week dressed in full sparkle alongside other celebrities like Lil Nas X, Teyana Taylor, Bella Thorne and more.

The “Unholy” singer wore a floor-grazing coat covered in silver sequins from the designer’s ready-to-wear fall 2023 collection over a red top and matching pants. Smith chose to style the outfit just like the runway look, with red latex gloves and red footwear.

Smith elevated the look with a pair of PVC platform boots that featured block heels reaching at least 5 inches in height. The style’s become a go-to silhouette for Smith during their latest public appearances as well as for their music videos and performances.

The singer accessorized the look with a pair of dangling pearl teardrop earrings and a silver chain around their neck. Smith styled their hair in Y2K revival mode, wearing it in highlighted spikes with darker roots.

The British singer has been favoring Cowan’s look for their wardrobe. Recently, they picked Cowan to design a custom look for the new “I’m Not Here to Make Friends” music video in which Smith wears a magnificent emerald green feathered cape and a peacock ostrich headpiece with crystals. “Sam’s cape is comprised of over 300,000 hand embroidered ethically sourced emerald sheen black pheasant feathers,” the brand wrote in a statement on Instagram.

When it comes to footwear, Smith tends to go for statement pieces that match their over-the-top and theatrical outfits. They are usually seen in high platforms and lace-up or heeled boots in vinyl or patent leather from brands like of Gucci, Valentino, and Bottega Veneta. For their off-stage appearances, Smith goes for chunky sneakers from Adidas and Reebok. Ever the red carpet rule-breaker, Smith is not scared of taking risks when it comes to fashion.

New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.