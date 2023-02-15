Natalia Bryant Delivers Tie-Dye Dressing in Woven Kitten Heels to Altuzarra’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Natalia Bryant brought a splash of color to Altuzarra’s fall 2023 runway show at New York Fashion Week last night.

On Tuesday, Bryant arrived to the New York Public Library’s Stephen A. Schwarzman Building in New York City for the show, taking in Joseph Altuzarra’s latest designs in a tie-dyed jacket. Her $1,995 Hattson style featured a lapeled silhouette with long sleeves and double-breasted buttons, cinched with a thin waist tie. Covering the piece was a Shibori tie-dyed print in multiple hues of purple and blue, giving it an artistic finish — and sharply contrasting Bryant’s black miniskirt for a vibrant statement.

Bryant completed her ensemble with thin gold bracelets, a matching anklet and gleaming gold curb-link hoop earrings – as well as Altuzarra’s $1,995 Braid leather shoulder bag , cast in the aforementioned purple Shibori print that perfectly matched her blazer.

When it came to footwear, Bryant’s outfit was finished with a set of low-heeled pumps. The 20-year-old’s style featured lightly squared pointed toes with cutout woven fronts, crafted from smooth black leather. Thin slingback straps and short heels — likely totaling under 3 inches in height — finished the pair with a walkable, bohemian ease.

New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Proenza Schouler, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.

