New York City, NY
Footwear News

Teyana Taylor Clashes Patterns With Oversized Plaid Scarf, Paisley Dog Handbag & Leather Oxfords at Thom Browne’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

By Ashley Rushford,

8 days ago
Teyana Taylor put a fashionable flair on sharp suiting for Thom Browne’s fall 2023 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14. The “Bare Wit Me” singer was a part of a star-studded front row, which included Erykah Badu, Whoopi Goldberg, Anna Wintour, Queen Latifah, Jesse Williams and Pusha T.

Taylor had all eyes on her as she arrived at The Shed in New York City. The multi-hyphenate superstar appeared on the scene in a navy blue blazer jacket and red plaid trousers with a paisley pattern. She complemented the wardrobe with a matching oversized plaid scarf, a white button-down shirt and a striped tie.

Sticking to a sophisticated style moment, the “Coming 2 America” actress also added round glasses and one crystal-embellished hoop earring. Another eye-catching accessory came from the red printed dog bag that she carried in her hands.

Completing Taylor’s look was a pair of black leather oxfords. The silhouette featured an elongated toe, thin lace detailing and a small square heel.

New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.

PHOTOS: Discover Thom Browne’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection in the gallery.

