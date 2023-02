UPDATE: 14-year-old Nigel Thompson is in custody after turning himself in, currently at Allegheny County Jail.

There's an arrest warrant in connection with Monday night's fatal shooting in Carrick.

Police are looking for 14-year-old Nigel Thompson. He's facing criminal homicide and weapons charges.

The teen is accused of shooting 17-year-old Damonte Hardrick in the head in a home on the 100 block of Parkfield Street.

Authorities say Thompson is under a court order to wear an ankle monitor.