Open in App
BasketballNetwork.net

“It was chess, bruh, playing against him” - Derrick Rose reveals which player was his toughest matchup

By Peter Sunjic,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25sawj_0koJgThh00

Derrick Rose reveals which rival gave him the most trouble

Derrick Rose

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

Derrick Rose , in his prime, was one of the most explosive point guards to ever play in the league and single-handedly paved the way for high flyers like Russell Westbrook and Ja Morant . But that style of play, unfortunately, took its toll on Rose. From the youngest player ever to win the MVP award to one of the biggest what-ifs in the modern NBA, that's the fate that befell the former Chicago Bulls point guard.

However, as athletic as D-Rose was, one player especially tormented him in their frequent Eastern Conference matchups, and that player is Boston Celtics legend and two-time NBA champion Rajon Rondo.

“He made me think the game. It was chess, bruh, playing against him.” Rose revealed .

Rondo’s versatility

Rondo is a typical example of what we would call a true point guard and a pass-first type of player, that can any given night get you 15 or even 20 assists. But what often goes under the radar was his ability to get rebounds from the guard position and start the break after opponents missed shots. While not as potent offensively as Rose was, he found ways to impact the game, and in 2008 he was one of the key contributors to winning the title with the legendary Boston Celtics team.

“He ain’t care about scoring. But he’ll affect the game with 16 assists, and like 15, 18 rebounds.” Derrick Rose said of his former opponent.

Playoff battles

In the following years, Derrick Rose blossomed and successfully led his Bulls to the playoffs on multiple occasions, where they would often face Rondo and the Boston Big 3 - Garnett, Pierce, and Allen. The first playoff meeting between the two point guards took place in 2009 when Rose was a rookie and Rondo was an experienced player just coming off of his first championship.

The series went to seven games, with Rondo and the Celtics ultimately prevailing in an epic battle that saw both players put up impressive numbers. D-Rose still remembers all the film sessions coach Thibodeau had them go through just to prepare as best as possible for the versatility of the Celtics floor general.

“My coach was Tom Thibodeau, so he already had us watching 2-hour session, so in the playoffs that sh*t even longer. The whole time they talking about his (Rajon’s) rebounding. I’m like ‘Man what the f*ck is that?’. But as a point guard, boxing out a point guard, I ain’t have to to that until the league.” Rose recalls.

Overall, the playoff battles between the two were some of the most exciting and closely contested matchups of their era. Both players established themselves as top point guards in the league, and their clashes on the court were a joy for NBA fans to watch.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Karl Malone speaks on the vicious hit he gave Isiah Thomas that required him to get 40 stitches - "I meant to hit you, but I didn't mean to do that"
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Isiah Thomas explains why Bill Laimbeer has never been a head coach in the NBA - “He never left what we was all about in Detroit”
Detroit, MI10 hours ago
"They basically cleared house" — Isaiah Thomas' honest thoughts on being traded after playing just 15 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Jarrett Allen's hilarious response to Kevin Love's buyout request - "I was told he was going for milk and cigarettes, and he never came back"
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
“You have Kevin Durant—Easymoneysniper” - Stephen A. Smith explains why Chris Paul is under the most pressure to win a title
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
What Kevin McHale thought after Frank Layden said that the Jazz were not drafting him: “Thank Goodness!”
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
“He is the most unguardable player in the NBA” - Charles Barkley urges Joel Embiid to stay dominant to give the 76ers a shot at contending
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
“It's insane, man” - Deandre Ayton in awe of Phoenix Suns' potential after their first practice with Kevin Durant
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Jalen Rose explains why the Lakers' playoff chances depend on AD: "If Anthony Davis can stay healthy, this team will be in the playoffs"
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Anthony Davis shades Russell Westbrook when discussing the lack of tension on the Los Angeles Lakers after the trade deadline - "When you're winning basketball games, it's always fun"
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
The chatter was ‘have you heard of this kid named LeBron James?’” - Paul Pierce remembers the first time he heard about LeBron James
Boston, MA11 hours ago
“Give me a steady energizer bunny at the point guard spot” - Stephen A. Smith won’t be surprised if the LA Clippers make the NBA Finals with Russell Westbrook
Los Angeles, CA21 hours ago
“He knew he was destined for greatness” - Joakim Noah recalls the exact moment he realized Derrick Rose was special
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Spencer Dinwiddie addresses Brooklyn Nets’ lack of star power on crunch-time possessions by claiming he has the most game-winners in the league
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
“He's going to be angry and it's going to be fun to watch” - Charles Barkley is excited for Russell Westbrook's revenge campaign with the Clippers
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
The Boston Celtics duo continues to dominate as they near historical record that was set by Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal
Boston, MA5 hours ago
“We want Russ to be Russ” - Tyronn Lue on how he plans to coach Russell Westbrook on the Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy