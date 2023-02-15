“It was chess, bruh, playing against him” - Derrick Rose reveals which player was his toughest matchup

Derrick Rose reveals which rival gave him the most trouble

Derrick Rose , in his prime, was one of the most explosive point guards to ever play in the league and single-handedly paved the way for high flyers like Russell Westbrook and Ja Morant . But that style of play, unfortunately, took its toll on Rose. From the youngest player ever to win the MVP award to one of the biggest what-ifs in the modern NBA, that's the fate that befell the former Chicago Bulls point guard.

However, as athletic as D-Rose was, one player especially tormented him in their frequent Eastern Conference matchups, and that player is Boston Celtics legend and two-time NBA champion Rajon Rondo.

“He made me think the game. It was chess, bruh, playing against him.” Rose revealed .

Rondo’s versatility

Rondo is a typical example of what we would call a true point guard and a pass-first type of player, that can any given night get you 15 or even 20 assists. But what often goes under the radar was his ability to get rebounds from the guard position and start the break after opponents missed shots. While not as potent offensively as Rose was, he found ways to impact the game, and in 2008 he was one of the key contributors to winning the title with the legendary Boston Celtics team.

“He ain’t care about scoring. But he’ll affect the game with 16 assists, and like 15, 18 rebounds.” Derrick Rose said of his former opponent.

Playoff battles

In the following years, Derrick Rose blossomed and successfully led his Bulls to the playoffs on multiple occasions, where they would often face Rondo and the Boston Big 3 - Garnett, Pierce, and Allen. The first playoff meeting between the two point guards took place in 2009 when Rose was a rookie and Rondo was an experienced player just coming off of his first championship.

The series went to seven games, with Rondo and the Celtics ultimately prevailing in an epic battle that saw both players put up impressive numbers. D-Rose still remembers all the film sessions coach Thibodeau had them go through just to prepare as best as possible for the versatility of the Celtics floor general.

“My coach was Tom Thibodeau, so he already had us watching 2-hour session, so in the playoffs that sh*t even longer. The whole time they talking about his (Rajon’s) rebounding. I’m like ‘Man what the f*ck is that?’. But as a point guard, boxing out a point guard, I ain’t have to to that until the league.” Rose recalls.

Overall, the playoff battles between the two were some of the most exciting and closely contested matchups of their era. Both players established themselves as top point guards in the league, and their clashes on the court were a joy for NBA fans to watch.