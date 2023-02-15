Details limited in deadly officer-involved shooting in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway after a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Rowan County following an attempt to serve a warrant, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday.

Law enforcement officials were attempting to serve a felony failure to appear warrant on Jordan Mays at a home on Thriftwood Court around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving a tip that he was at the home.

Deputies were unsuccessful in attempting to get Mays out of the home.

An anonymous law enforcement source said a disturbance occurred and law enforcement ended up shooting and reportedly killing someone in the home.

No deputies were injured.

The State Bureau of Investigations is conducting an external investigation and body cam footage is being reviewed by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Mays has a history of warrants being served on him.

