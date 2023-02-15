Open in App
Rowan County, NC
See more from this location?
Queen City News

Details limited in deadly officer-involved shooting in Rowan County

By Jesse UllmannSydney HeibergerDaniel Pierce,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GY8RA_0koJeQ7w00

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway after a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Rowan County following an attempt to serve a warrant, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Law enforcement officials were attempting to serve a felony failure to appear warrant on Jordan Mays at a home on Thriftwood Court around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving a tip that he was at the home.

Deputies were unsuccessful in attempting to get Mays out of the home.

An anonymous law enforcement source said a disturbance occurred and law enforcement ended up shooting and reportedly killing someone in the home.

No deputies were injured.

The State Bureau of Investigations is conducting an external investigation and body cam footage is being reviewed by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Mays has a history of warrants being served on him.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suspects identified, wanted after Matthews parking lot shootout: Police
Matthews, NC17 hours ago
Man had rifle, 2 stolen guns, drugs when warrant was executed in Concord: DOJ
Concord, NC23 hours ago
Union County drug unit gets 42-year-old man at traffic stop with drugs
Monroe, NC1 day ago
No charges against officers who shot and killed Food Lion robbery suspect: DA
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
NC man charged after man kidnapped, murdered, police say
Winston-salem, NC2 days ago
Matthews Circle K shooting suspect sought
Matthews, NC2 days ago
Speed suspected in deadly wreck near South End: PD
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
4 accused of stealing around 2,500 money orders from Charlotte-area post office: DOJ
Charlotte, NC3 hours ago
Woman charged with attempted murder after hitting deputy with car in Denver
Denver, NC2 days ago
NY man charged with attempting to kidnap Charlotte woman: DOJ
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Cornelius man arrested after street takeover in Taylorsville Saturday
Township Of Taylorsville, NC2 days ago
Jury convicts Charlotte man of cocaine trafficking; 3 others plead guilty
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
‘It’s disgusting’: 11-year-old Cornelius girl still missing three months later
Cornelius, NC1 day ago
Drugs stash, $21K in cash seized from Maiden home: PD
Maiden, NC2 days ago
Video: Suspects wanted after several cars broken into in Dallas
Dallas, NC2 days ago
Woman killed after driving off-road, hitting two trees in South End crash: CMPD
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Conover man killed when car strikes tree: Highway Patrol
Conover, NC1 day ago
Deadly wreck shuts down Highway 321 near Gastonia
Gastonia, NC3 days ago
Effort underway to clean up Little Sugar Creek oil spill
Charlotte, NC22 hours ago
N.C. teacher pay-for-performance proposal drawing mixed reviews
Monroe, NC20 hours ago
Central Ave. businesses feeling customer crunch during extensive water main repairs
Charlotte, NC17 hours ago
South Charlotte residents find Amazon packages in creek
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Salisbury FD in desperate need of new home
Salisbury, NC2 days ago
Buzzing through barriers: How a Charlotte Tattoo artist is creating an inclusive space
Charlotte, NC16 hours ago
Concord man wins $2 million after buying $20 scratch-off at convenience store
Concord, NC2 days ago
Introducing ‘Cheerwine Ale’: NoDa Brewing reinvents North Carolina’s famous cherry cola
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Party in the Queen City: Everything to know for Charlotte FC’s season opener
Charlotte, NC22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy