Missing man’s property in limbo

Tim Nielson looks at the property at 1610 SW Culver Highway with different eyes than most. Most people saw the abandoned vehicles, the machine parts, and the deteriorating outbuildings.

Nielson sees his younger brother, Thomas Nielson, who’s been missing and considered endangered since mid-September.

“My brother has a good heart, and he would help anybody,” said Tim Nielson.

Shortly after Tom Nielson went missing, his house went up in flames .

“The flames were as high as those trees,” said neighbor Mike Kilby pointing to 25-foot pine trees.

Tim Nielson along with Tom’s aunt and eldest son came to Central Oregon from several thousand miles to look at the property and take over conservatorship of his brother’s assets. “Once the house burned down, we have no records,” said Nielson. “Things are really complicated right now.”

Mystery disappearance

Tim Nielson has no clue where his brother is.

“Although many presume that my brother may not be living today, I can't make the same presumption,” said Nielson. “We must all have hope as sometimes that is all that we have.”

He says there have been no calls on his brother’s phone since Sept. 7. “Tom was always on the phone.”

Detectives tell Nielson they are unable to track activity on his brother’s accounts. Without proper documents they cannot access his accounts.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock says this is an ongoing missing persons case that detectives are working on diligently. He can’t share more with reporters, and Tim says detectives don’t share a lot with him either.

“Why was the car he drove at home at the time of his disappearance?” asks Nielson.

Also, Nielson wonders where all the cars went that were on the property, including a 1971 Mercedes Benz and a Studebaker. He suspects his nephew Alex, Tom’s son, sold the vehicles.

“The only value was in those vehicles,” said Nielson. “That could have paid for the clean-up.”

Cleaning up the property

The issue of cleaning up his property began long before Tom Nielson disappeared. The county had levied $3,000 worth of fines in effort to get the homeowner to clear away the cars and mess.

Tom Nielson was disabled and lived on $1,200 a month in Social Security payments. Tom’s wife died of cancer in 2021, his brother said. Caring for her and dealing with his son, who reportedly suffers from drug addiction, made life difficult. Tim says his brother wasn’t in the position physically or financially to meet the county’s requirements.

The county then came in with dumpsters and work crews. Even after the fire, the effort continued. Tony Lansing with the Life Lemons charity pitched in. Together they filled five dumpsters. Then the county decided it couldn’t spend its entire dumpster budget on one property, and put the ball into the homeowner’s court again, Tim Nielson this time.

Neighbors pitch in

Mike Kilby and Kris Pate have lived next door to Tom Nielson throughout most of this drama. Now they’re taking the lead to clean up what’s left on the property.

“We’re finally to the point where kids aren’t trying to come around to get money out of things,” said Kilby.

The couple bought the 34-foot Winnebago Tom’s son had been living in for $100, gave the motor to a friend and reduced the rest to scrap metal to get it off the property.

Kilby and Pate borrowed a backhoe from another neighbor to help break down what remains of the house.

They’ve advertised some items online and given them away or sold them for a nominal fee.

Kilby and Pate have a plan. “In a perfect world we’d get this cleaned up, buy the property, get married and build a house here,” said Kilby.

Complications

To sell the property, Tim Nielson must get the permission of a judge. He needs to somehow track down his brother’s assets. Because the house burned down and all the records with it, Tim doesn’t know whether his brother had insurance coverage on the house.

Until he gets all these things cleared up, Tim Nielson and Tom’s eldest son will pay the mortgage and taxes on his brother’s property, for seven years if they have to, when he can legally get a death certificate for his brother and process the sale of the home through probate. Tim Nielson doesn’t expect to get anything out of it but headaches. He says he’s doing this because it’s the right thing to do.

Another side to the man

When Tim Nielson lived in Madras, he had a car lot and an antique business. The Tom Nielson he remembers is the brother who helped him at both businesses.

Nielson admits seeing his brother’s property overwhelmed him. Piles of stuff most people call junk cluttered the area behind the charred skeleton of the house. Yet Tom Nielson found value in his collection. “I could see where his mind was going,” said the older brother. Tom Nielson, his brother says, would try to help people with the things he saved.

After stepping onto the property, Tim Nielson had the opposite reaction. “Nothing has value anymore. I’m starting to sell everything I’ve got.”

Still, Nielson bristles at the thought that others would judge his brother. The people who flinched at the sight of his brother’s chaotic yard did not know the heart of the man who lived there.