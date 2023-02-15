‘General Hospital’ Speculation: Will Nelle Be Willow’s Donor?

Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier) is a famous villain on General Hospital . She wreaked havoc on the Corinthos family for four years before her tragic “death.” But Nelle could return to play the hero.

General Hospital stars Katelyn MacMullen and Chloe Lanier I Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

Who is Nelle Benson on ‘General Hospital’?

Nelle debuted on General Hospital in August 2016. She comes to Port Charles as a kidney donor for Carly Spencer’s (Laura Wright) daughter, Joss Jacks (Eden McCoy). Nelle quickly works her way into the Corinthos family’s good graces. However, they’d soon learn she was a terror.

Nelle is Carly’s adopted sister who wants revenge on her sibling. The young woman continues to make Carl’s life hell and seduces Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell). Nelle becomes pregnant by Michael but switches her son with Willow Tait’s (Katelyn MacMullen) baby . Willow’s son dies, while Nelle’s baby Wiley Corinthos (Viron Weaver), is adopted by Lucas Jones (Matt Trudeau) and Brad Cooper (Parry Shen).

The baby switch is later exposed, and Nelle tries to kidnap Wiley. After tracking Nelle down to a cabin, Carly confronts her. During their argument, Nelle falls off a cliff and is presumed dead.

However, like all soap opera villains, Nelle could make a miraculous comeback .

Nelle Benson returns to save Willow Tait

A lot has happened in the two years that Nelle’s been gone. The biggest revelation is that she’s gained two new family members. Nelle’s biological mother is Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros), and Willow is her twin sister.

Thanks to Carly, Nina didn’t know about Nelle being her daughter. And Carly almost kept another daughter from her, but Willow’s leukemia forced Carly to tell the truth . Things are looking grim for Willow. According to SoapAsk , General Hospital spoilers reveal Willow is preparing for the worst since no donor options are available.

Nina was upset she wasn’t a donor match, and the plan to use the stem cells from baby Amelia’s umbilical cord didn’t work out. Time is running out to save Willow, and it’ll take an unexpected miracle to save her.

A relative would be her only hope of a donor, and she might receive it when Nelle pops up. Nelle could be Willow’s only saving grace. Yet, Nelle’s noble deed will come at a price.

The character’s return would add drama to the ‘General Hospital’ storyline

Having Nelle return as the donor would add much-needed drama to Willow’s storyline. General Hospital has faced criticism for the way it handled Willow’s sickness. Although Willow is at death’s door, fans know she won’t die. Someone unexpected will come along to save her, and that person could be Nelle.

Nelle’s return would bring chaos to the Corinthos family. While Carly and Michael are unhappy to see her, they have to play nice since she’s the only one who can save Willow. Nelle’s good deed will come at a price, with her using Willow’s illness to get custody of Wiley.

The young villain will also reignite her feud with Carly. Someone needs to knock Carly down a peg, and Nelle could be the person to do it.

While Nelle is plotting against the Corinthos, she’ll play good girl for her mother, Nina . She knows how much Nina was hurt over having her daughters ripped away. Nelle will prey on Nina’s vulnerability as she establishes a bond. However, their relationship will spark jealousy and concern from Willow, who’ll be determined to save her mother.