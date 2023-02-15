Hogwarts Legacy The High Keep is an interesting quest that will let you ride a Hippogriff once you're done, here's how to complete it

The High Keep is a quest in Hogwarts Legacy that sees you and Natty infiltrate a poacher’s base to free some Hippogriffs. This also happens to be the quest that unlocks Highwing as a mount for you to ride whenever you want outside of Hogwarts. During that quest, you’re tasked with climbing the battlements to find the Hippogriffs trapped at the top of the tower, but it’s not immediately obvious how you’re supposed to do it.

We’ll explain how to climb the battlements in Hogwarts Legacy .

Hogwarts Legacy The High Keep: how to climb the battlements

Highwing is waiting for you at the top of the battlements in this Hogwarts Legacy quest.

When you’re going around this tower, it’s best to cast the Disillusionment Charm on yourself as often as you can, as there will be enemies prowling around. Always keep an eye on your minimap, as enemies will appear as red triangles when you get close enough.

Depending on how many of the assignments you’ve completed, you’ll either need to use Wingardium Leviosa or a combination of Levioso and Accio to solve the puzzles here.

In short, each puzzle will require you to get a crate from somewhere. If you find a dead end and aren’t sure what to do, cast Revelio and look out for big boxes hidden around the place. To get your hands on them you may have to break barriers, open switches, or maneuver around obstacles in order to access them.

When you find the box, take it to the wall you need to scale with Wingardium Leviosa, and then cast Levioso on it when you’re in position. It may take a moment to settle, but once it does, you’ll be able to jump up and climb on top of it. From there, you should be high enough to climb whatever wall blocks your path.

The only other thing you need to watch out for in this mission is raising the portcullis. You can cast Depulso on the switch repeatedly to raise it, but once it’s up you’ll need to cast Accio to pull out a switch, which stops the portcullis from falling back down. This will let Natty into the castle.

