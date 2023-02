Two men were killed Sunday, officials say, when they drove into a construction site.

Georgia State Patrol said around 8 a.m., 57-year-old Jerry Tucker and 57-year-old Alvin Passmore, both of Columbus, were driving a 1999 GMC Sonoma south on State Route 1 in Troup County near Smokey Road.

According to the crash report obtained by Channel 2 Action News , Sonoma disobeyed road-closed and detour signs in the area.

They soon traveled through the one-lane construction area and hit a parked Hyundai excavator with its front.

GSP said upon impact, Tucker traveled 468.5 feet past a road-closed sign.

Officials confirmed that Tucker and Passmore died as a result of the crash.

No construction workers were present at the crash.

It is unclear as to whether or not substances were involved in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.

