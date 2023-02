A recent graduate of Broken Arrow High School is living her dream.

Kaylin Turnage has dreamed about working in the coffee industry since the third grade.

“As soon as I turned 18, I got a loan and got started,” said Turnage.

Kaylin’s Coffee & Soda sits in the parking lot of Smokies, on E. Kenosha Street in Broken Arrow.

You can grab a cup from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., Monday through Friday.

Turnage also brings the trailer to local events. You can follow her schedule on Facebook .