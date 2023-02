PennLive.com

Powerball $57 million jackpot (02/15/23): When and how to find out if you’ve won By Deron Dalton, 8 days ago

By Deron Dalton, 8 days ago

No one won the big Powerball from Saturday night’s drawing. So tonight, Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 10:59 p.m. EDT — the lottery has reset and ...