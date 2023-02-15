Aretha Franklin ‘Respect’ star discusses show ahead of opening at Palace Theatre

Conn. (WTNH) — A preacher’s daughter rose to the top of the music industry and became the Queen of Soul.

The life of Aretha Franklin is coming to the Palace Theatre stage in Waterbury. The show, called “Respect,” stars Chela Faulkner.

Faulkner walked us through the production and touched on how audiences are responding.

“Respect” starts Friday, Feb. 17 and runs through March 1. Find tickets here .

