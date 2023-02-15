Open in App
West Virginia State
See more from this location?
WBOY 12 News

How to legally collect ramps in the Monongahela National Forest

By Alexandra Weaver,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PnC7S_0koJZstV00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Spring is in the air, which has the Monongahela National Forest reminding visitors that you can collect ramps on its lands, you just have to follow a few rules.

For one, ramps can only be collected for personal use in the national forest, not for a profit. The United States Forestry Service defines personal use as two gallons per person in possession at any one time—about the amount that fits in a typical plastic grocery bag—or about 180 whole plants, including roots and leaves. People are not permitted to collect ramps on behalf of someone else.

You have ramps… Here’s what to do with them

The Forestry Service also shared the below guidelines for harvesting wild ramps:

  • Only collect ramps from patches with more than 100 plants.
  • If you find a patch that has already been harvested, move on to another area.
  • When collecting ramps from a large clump, take only one-fifth of the plants, so that the plants left behind can mature and go to seed, allowing the patch to recover faster.
  • Use a soil fork or a small hand trowel and a knife rather than a large shovel when digging bulbs so that you don’t destroy the root systems of nearby plants.
  • After digging a ramp, cover the bare soil with leaves to reduce the likelihood of invasive species taking root.
West Virginia’s worst invasive plants & what to do about them

Ramp harvesters say you’ll know when you might find ramps based on when you start to see crocuses and wild redbud trees blooming.

Trail maps are available on the Monongahela National Forest’s website .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local West Virginia State newsLocal West Virginia State
Large drug bust to impact flow of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine into north central West Virginia
Wheeling, WV14 days ago
Dogs found in West Virginia home ‘covered inside and out with trash,’ pair charged
Troy, WV14 days ago
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in West Virginia?
Summersville, WV10 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pair arrested on Valentine’s Day for having drugs, gun near child in Elkins
Elkins, WV7 days ago
2 people charged after traffic stop leads officers to find fentanyl in Monongalia County motel room
Star City, WV8 days ago
Westover Police ask for help identifying 4 people
Westover, WV1 day ago
Morgantown Police ask for help identifying suspect
Morgantown, WV1 day ago
1 transported after car flips on I-79 South
Bridgeport, WV1 day ago
Man who escaped from Huttonsville work release program arrested in Clarksburg
Clarksburg, WV2 days ago
Morgantown topples John Marshall in sectional semifinals
Morgantown, WV1 day ago
Dairy Creme Corner announces return for 2023 season
Fairmont, WV4 days ago
The 4 coolest things at Fasnacht 2023
Helvetia, WV23 hours ago
Harry Green Athlete of the Week – Cadence Vincent
Buckhannon, WV18 hours ago
Buckhannon-Upshur locks down Bridgeport for sectional win
Bridgeport, WV15 hours ago
Musical artist ‘Jelly Roll’ to perform in West Virginia
Charleston, WV3 days ago
Rolle IV named Mountain East Player of the Week
Elkins, WV2 days ago
Multiple departments respond to fire at Village of White Hall apartments
White Hall, WV5 hours ago
Restaurant Road Trip: Sam’s Southern Eatery
Buckhannon, WV21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy