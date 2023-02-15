Man accused of breaking into home, hitting relative with hammer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of breaking into an East Side home Tuesday and hitting his relative with a hammer is now in the Mahoning County Jail.
Andre Underwood, 59, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court on charges of aggravated burglary, violating a protection order and domestic violence, as well as a parole violation on a weapons charge. Youngstown man arrested after hiding gun in pizza box
Underwood was arrested after police were called about 2:50 p.m. to a home in the 500 block of Dean Street for a report of a man fighting with his relative.
When police arrived, the victim told police she has a protection order against Underwood and said he kicked in her door and hit her with a hammer.
A witness also told police Underwood hit the woman with the hammer and he threw the hammer in a neighbor’s yard. Police did find the hammer and took it for evidence, reports said.
Underwood was sprayed in the face with a chemical spray by the victim, reports said.
Both the victim and Underwood declined medical attention, reports said. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0