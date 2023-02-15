Open in App
Youngstown, OH
See more from this location?
WKBN

Man accused of breaking into home, hitting relative with hammer

By Joe Gorman,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WS4pc_0koJZffI00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of breaking into an East Side home Tuesday and hitting his relative with a hammer is now in the Mahoning County Jail.

Andre Underwood, 59, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court on charges of aggravated burglary, violating a protection order and domestic violence, as well as a parole violation on a weapons charge.

Youngstown man arrested after hiding gun in pizza box

Underwood was arrested after police were called about 2:50 p.m. to a home in the 500 block of Dean Street for a report of a man fighting with his relative.

When police arrived, the victim told police she has a protection order against Underwood and said he kicked in her door and hit her with a hammer.

A witness also told police Underwood hit the woman with the hammer and he threw the hammer in a neighbor’s yard. Police did find the hammer and took it for evidence, reports said.

Underwood was sprayed in the face with a chemical spray by the victim, reports said.

Both the victim and Underwood declined medical attention, reports said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Youngstown police seek help in identifying robbery suspect
Youngstown, OH1 hour ago
Report: Warren home shot 20 times
Warren, OH23 hours ago
Niles police seeking answers in unsolved murder case from 1990
Niles, OH6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Girard police officer injured removing court defendant
Girard, OH22 hours ago
Plea expected from man accused Youngstown drug case
Youngstown, OH3 hours ago
Man steps outside of Akron apartment, gets shot, police say
Akron, OH1 day ago
Man accused of attempting to steal money from car wash
Boardman, OH1 day ago
Pittsburgh man charged with homicide in connection with January slaying in Elliot
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Shooting at Akron gas station wounds 2, leaving 1 in critical condition
Akron, OH2 days ago
Lisbon man sentenced in federal gun, meth case
Lisbon, OH1 day ago
Arrest warrant issued for man accused in Butler shooting
Butler, PA2 days ago
Defendant enters plea in Liberty shootout case
Liberty, PA2 days ago
Investigators seeking community’s help in solving Warren murder case
Warren, OH1 day ago
Man sentenced for role in Campbell police chase
Campbell, OH2 days ago
Driver charged with killing Kent State student
Kent, OH1 day ago
Police Arrest Suspects of Multiple Car Dealership Break-ins Featured
Akron, OH3 days ago
Campbell police find stolen gun, drugs during traffic stop
Campbell, OH2 days ago
3 years in prison for man convicted in connection with double homicide at My Friends Restaurant in Cleveland
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
4 suspects believed to be a part of recent string of dealership thefts arrested after pursuit in Parma
Parma, OH3 days ago
Husband, wife identified in Monroeville after apparent murder-suicide
Monroeville, PA1 day ago
Goat rescued from Youngstown home dies
Youngstown, OH21 hours ago
4 men shot in Akron over the weekend, police say
Akron, OH3 days ago
Youngstown police investigating I-680 shooting
Youngstown, OH4 days ago
6 Arrested in Lake County Human Trafficking Sting, Including City Council President
Eastlake, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy