Fresh off his Super Bowl LVII victory, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster set NFL Twitter ablaze.

Smith-Schuster posted a meme making fun of Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry’s costly holding penalty.

While many took the joke as good humor, a plethora of NFL players including Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, roasted Smith-Schuster for his lack of couth and retweeted Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown’s response.