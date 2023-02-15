Person Sent To Trauma Center After Being Hit By Car Near Croton-On-Hudson Shopping Center

A person was hit by a car in Croton-on-Hudson near the Van Wyck Shopping Center on Maple Street. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department

A person was sent to a trauma center after they were struck by a vehicle near a Northern Westchester shopping center.

The incident happened on Tuesday, Feb. 14 around 4:30 p.m., when a person was hit in Croton-on-Hudson on Maple Street near the Van Wyck Shopping Center, according to the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department.

First responders then sprang into action and diverted traffic in the area until the injured person was brought into an ambulance and taken to a nearby hospital.

The person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was cleared after about 25 minutes, the department said.

