Change location
See more from this location?
East Lansing, MI
am1070theanswer.com
Michigan State urges: ‘Run, Hide, Fight’ as gunfire erupts
By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTHJOEY CAPPELLETTI, Associated Press,8 days ago
By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTHJOEY CAPPELLETTI, Associated Press,8 days ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — They broke out windows to escape, barricaded doors and hid under blankets. They silenced their phones — afraid to make...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0