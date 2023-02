Benzinga

Akamai Leaves Analysts Concerned Following Aggressive Shift To Computing, A Field Dominated By AWS, Azure, GCP By Anusuya Lahiri, 8 days ago

RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria downgraded Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKAM) from Outperform to Sector Perform and reduced the price target from $100 to $85. The re-rating reflected the shift ...