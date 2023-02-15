Open in App
Kanawha County, WV
Lootpress

UPDATE: Stolen Kanawha County vehicle recovered

By Lootpress Staff,

8 days ago

UPDATE: PRATT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An investigation into a stolen vehicle situation in the Kanawha County area appears to have reached its conclusion according to new reports from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

A Wednesday request by the department for assistance from the public saw authorities attempting to locate what was believed to have been a stolen white 2008 Cadillac CTS with West Virginia registration plates.

As of Thursday, however, these releases have been updated with indication that the stolen vehicle has been returned to its owner.

Additionally, the charges pending in relation to the purported vehicle theft have been dropped per this new information.

___________________________
PRATT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities are currently seeking assistance from the public regarding a vehicle which was stolen in the Kanawha County area on Tuesday.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at around 5:00am, Deputy N. A. Brill was dispatched to a stolen vehicle complaint on Shadybrook Lane in Pratt.

It was reported by the victim that the victim’s grandson Roger McCoy had been staying with her when she woke up to find her vehicle – a white 2008 Cadillac CTS with West Virginia registration plate O8J134 – missing.

The vehicle was reportedly taken between the hours of 12:00am and 4:30am, and it is believed by Deputies to be in the possession of Mr. McCoy.

McCoy is approximately 5’11” in height and weighs around 512 pounds. He has brown hair, green eyes, and a large birthmark on the left side of his face. He is not believed to be a danger to the public per reports.

Those with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Roger McCoy are encouraged to contact Deputy N.A. Brill with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 357-0169 or to submit a “tip” at www.kanawhasheriff.us under the “Tips” tab.

