The Daily Money: Walmart offers drone delivery in 7 states

Thirty-six Walmart stores in seven states recently launched drone delivery hubs. The retail chain says the flying devices can deliver groceries in 30 minutes or less.
So far the program is available in North Carolina, Utah, Virginia, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida and Texas, but more stores are expected to offer drone delivery. Walmart's website says 4,700 of its stores are located within 90% of the U.S. population, making it "uniquely positioned to offer drone delivery at scale."
Each weekday, The Daily Money delivers the best consumer news from USA TODAY. We break down financial news and provide the TLDR version: how decisions by the Federal Reserve, government and companies impact you.
Subscribe to USA TODAY
Become a USA TODAY subscriber during our Presidents Day sale to unlock unlimited access to nationwide news, exclusive newsletters and access to our eNewspaper.
Comments / 0