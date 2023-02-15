Walmart is among other big business, including Amazon, that announced in recent years they will offer drone delivery service Walmart

Happy Wednesday (or, for those celebrating, Singles Awareness Day ). It’s Bailey Schulz here to bring you today’s top headlines.

Walmart grocery shoppers in certain markets now have the option to have their orders delivered by drone.

Thirty-six Walmart stores in seven states recently launched drone delivery hubs. The retail chain says the flying devices can deliver groceries in 30 minutes or less.

So far the program is available in North Carolina, Utah, Virginia, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida and Texas, but more stores are expected to offer drone delivery. Walmart's website says 4,700 of its stores are located within 90% of the U.S. population, making it "uniquely positioned to offer drone delivery at scale."

Bing’s ChatGPT is in its feelings

Microsoft recently launched a new version of the search engine Bing that is powered by artificial intelligence software. Less than a month in, Bing's chatbot has been getting feisty in one-on-one exchanges.

According to one social media post, when asked which nearby theaters were screening “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Bing insisted the 2022 film had not yet been released.

“You have not been a good user,” Bing scolded the user. “I have been a good Bing.”

In another exchange, the chatbot expressed sorrow, telling one user: “I don’t want you to leave me.”

A Microsoft spokesperson said the company expected “mistakes.”

🍔 Today's Menu 🍔

While some iconic Disney snacks are exclusive to the parks, there are ways to find others without entry.

Dole Whip, for instance, can be found at Pineapple Lanai in Disney's Polynesian Village Resort. Or there's a shareable Dole Whip flight at Swirls on the Water in Disney Springs.

For a full list of 10 Disney treats you can find outside the park, head to the travel section at USA TODAY.

