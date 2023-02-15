Open in App
Alaska State
See more from this location?
Daily News

China threatens to ‘take countermeasures’ against U.S. over balloon

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News,

8 days ago

Tensions continued to soar Wednesday over the U.S. shooting down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, with China threatening to “take countermeasures.”

China contends its balloon was being used for meteorological research, not spying, and had blown off course. A U.S. fighter jet downed the balloon near the South Carolina coast on Feb. 4, which China characterized as an overreaction.

“China firmly opposes this and will take countermeasures in accordance with the law against the relevant U.S. entities that undermine China’s sovereignty and security,” Wang Wenbin, China’s foreign ministry spokesman, said Wednesday.

The statement comes two days after Wang claimed there have been more than 10 sightings of U.S. balloons in Chinese airspace since last year, which the U.S. denies.

Rahm Emanuel, the U.S. ambassador to Japan, said he doesn’t consider the balloon to be “an isolated incident,” citing China illegally operating police stations in countries including the U.S.

“You don’t open police stations in other countries ignorant of their laws as if your laws don’t have any boundaries,” Emanuel said Wednesday.

The U.S. has shot down three unidentified objects over North America since the Chinese balloon. It downed one over Alaska on Friday, another over Canada’s Yukon on Saturday and a third over Lake Huron on Sunday.

Officials haven’t determined the origins of those objects. White House national security spokesman John Kirby defended the decision to down the objects, saying Monday they could have been dangerous to civilian air travelers.

“These were decisions based purely and simply on what was in the best interests of the American people,” Kirby said.

With News Wire Services

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2023 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
McDonald's Under Pressure Over Trump's Publicity Stunt in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH7 hours ago
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried hit with new charges
Manhattan, NY7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy