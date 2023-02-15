Open in App
Brooklyn, NY
See more from this location?
Daily News

Family of critically-injured man struck by deranged U-Haul driver hopes he recovers from coma

By Ellen Moynihan, Larry McShane, New York Daily News,

10 days ago
Nadjet Tchenar, wife of Mohammed Zakaria Salah Rakchi, speaks at the Cochran Law Firm in Manhattan on Tuesday. Barry Willilams/New York Daily News/TNS

The first victim of a deranged Brooklyn U-Haul driver’s rampage remains hospitalized in a coma, with his devastated wife hoping for a medical miracle to save her critically-injured spouse.

Father of two Mohammed Zakaria Salah Rakchi, 36, was run down by accused unhinged driver Weng Sor on Monday morning, with his spouse Nadjet Tchenar only learning of his life-threatening injuries after arriving at his bedside following the carnage in the streets of Brooklyn.

“Friends called me and said ‘You’re husband had an accident but he is looking well,’” recalled Tchenar. “But when I went to the hospital I saw him in really critical condition.”

The victim was placed in a medically-induced coma with two tubes in his lungs and an assortment of injuries from massive head trauma to rib fractures and fractured legs, said family attorney Derek Sells.

“Instead of celebrating Valentine’s Day together they are now hoping that Mohammed survives,” said Sells.

Rakchi became the first of Sor’s nine targets during his crazed 90-minute rampage through Brooklyn streets and sidewalks , with one victim killed. Rakchi was running errands in Bay Ridge after dropping his 7-year-old daughter off at school, according to his wife.

“My husband (is) a really good person, a good father,” said Tchenar. “I’m so sorry for what’s happened to him. I don’t know what else to say.”

The accused killer, Weng Sor, told police he saw “an invisible object” before killing one man and injuring eight other victims, police said.

Sells said he was looking into the NYPD’s response to the incident, including a police car driving on the sidewalk during the chase of the truck.

“We’re going to be looking at their vehicle pursuit policies to see whether or not what they did was in accordance with their actual policies,” he said.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2023 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Brooklyn, NY newsLocal Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn woman, 30, killed after slamming into back of flatbed tow truck on Bronx highway: police
Brooklyn, NY18 hours ago
Two women shot exiting Brooklyn apartment, NYPD says
Brooklyn, NY16 hours ago
Woman, 64, thrown to floor during wild Brooklyn purse snatch
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bicyclist killed following Staten Island crash, NYPD says
Staten Island, NY18 hours ago
Wounded brother of slain Harlem fish market stabbing victim charged with robbery and assault
Manhattan, NY2 days ago
NYC stand-up comedian wanted for subway shooting: NYPD
New York City, NY13 hours ago
SEE IT: NYPD cops wrestle ‘Dirty Harry’-size revolver from customer in Bronx deli
Bronx, NY2 days ago
Teen subway surfer busted climbing on back of Queens train
Queens, NY2 days ago
WATCH LIVE: NYPD and FDNY commissioners, agency heads to hold Q&A on NYC safety
New York City, NY1 day ago
Disgraced NYC correction officers union head Norman Seabrook gets early release from prison
New York City, NY1 day ago
Bronx residents frustrated by stalled progress on Fordham Plaza revitalization
Bronx, NY14 hours ago
Paying for Stress-A-Ride: Funding the MTA’s crappy paratransit system is secondary to making it actually work
New York City, NY23 hours ago
Nets living Sixers’ old Ben Simmons nightmare: ‘He kinda handicapped us’
Brooklyn, NY16 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy