NYC judge slaps down Trump’s offer to enter DNA in E. Jean Carroll rape case

A federal judge on Wednesday slapped down a request from Donald Trump to submit his DNA in a rape lawsuit months after the deadline had passed.

Trump provided no good reason for his 11th-hour request , which his accuser E. Jean Carroll’s lawyers called a delay tactic, Manhattan Federal Court Judge Lewis Kaplan found.

Trump also asked for access to the entirety of Carroll’s old records detailing DNA recovered from the dress she wore when she alleges he sexually assaulted her inside Bergdorf Goodman in the 1990s.

Kaplan noted that for years Trump refused to provide a sample to compare it to the genetic material Carroll said was left on the sleeve of the dress she wore during the alleged rape.

“Moreover, he has employed litigation tactics the effect and probable purpose of which have been to delay Ms. Carroll’s actions against him — an object that is significant in view of the fact that Ms. Carroll now is 79 years old,” Kaplan wrote.

The judge later added, “[His] conditional invitation to open a door that he kept closed for years threatens to change the nature of a trial for which both parties now have been preparing for years.”

The judge pointed out that Trump’s Feb. 10 request was after the evidence stage in both of Carroll’s two suits against Trump expired — and Kaplan rejected Trump’s request to push back the case. Carroll first asked for the DNA in January 2020 .

“[On] the eve of trial of at least the second-filed of these cases — Mr. Trump suddenly has proposed a deal. He has offered to provide a DNA sample but only on the condition that I require Ms. Carroll first to turn over to him a previously undisclosed appendix to the DNA report — the report that Ms. Carroll obtained and provided to Mr. Trump years ago,” Kaplan wrote.

“There is no justification for any such deal.”

Trump’s request came three days after Kaplan set the case’s April 25 trial date .

Kaplan has accused Trump of seeking to stall the case multiple times. He said his latest “quid pro quo” request “almost certainly would delay the trial.”

The spring proceedings will cover Carroll’s second lawsuit against Trump, filed in November , which includes sexual battery and defamation claims. It may also include her initial libel suit, filed in 2019, depending on a decision from the D.C. Court of Appeals, which will determine if Trump was acting in his presidential capacity when he first said Carroll was a liar and “ not my type .”

Both cases centralize Carroll’s claim that Trump raped her inside the Fifth Ave. luxury department store and defamed her when he accused her of lying.

Kaplan said no sperm cells were detected on the dress, and even if there were a DNA match, it would only prove there was an encounter between the two on at least one occasion.

“The alleged rape could have occurred without a sufficient quantity or quality of Mr. Trump’s DNA to have remained on the dress since the mid 1990s,” Kaplan said.

Carroll and Trump’s lawyers declined comment.