Atlanta United unveils new primary kit

Five stripes are back on the kits of the Five Stripes.

Atlanta United unveiled its new primary kit Wednesday ahead of the friendly against Toluca at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The kit is similar to the first primary kit the team wore in 2017 and ‘18. The biggest difference is instead of the stripes on the jersey going black, red, black, red, black, this year’s are red, black, red, black, red. That sequence mirrors the stripes on the team’s crest.

“We are proud to present The 17s’ Kit, which is dedicated to our loyal supporters who have stood by the club from day one,” Atlanta United President Garth Lagerwey said in a statement from the club. “This kit is reminiscent of Atlanta United’s original primary kit, which we know holds a deep meaning with our supporters and still stands as a symbol of the club’s success. Our hope is that The 17s’ Kit is worn during many more unforgettable nights at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and will establish a legacy of its own.”

The jersey features gold trim at the neckline, gold stripes on the shoulder, with the player’s name and number in gold on the back.

The shorts are black with gold stripes and red trim on the bottom of the back. The shorts also feature Atlanta United’s crest with a gold star on the the right thigh and a gold number on the left thigh. The socks are red with alternating black and gold stripes near the top.

The jersey features two tags. One, UN17ED written over a black outline of the state of Georgia, is on the back of the neck. The second, WE ARE THE A, with a golden spike going through the large A, is on the front, on the bottom left.

Credit: Karl L. Moore/Atlanta United

The jersey can be purchased at the team store at Atlantic Station. An authentic jersey retails for $159. A replica retails for $89. The jersey can be customized for an additional charge. The kit can be purchased at the team store at Mercedes-Benz Stadium once doors open for the game.

There will be a kit tour at the following dates and locations:

Feb. 18: Underground Atlanta, 50 Upper Alabama St. SW, 12-6 p.m.

Feb. 18: Hampton & Hudson, 299 N. Highland Ave. NE, 3-7 p.m.

March 2: Plaza Fiesta, 4166 Buford Highway NE, 3-7 p.m.

March 6: American Family Insurance Agency, 3750 Palladian Village Drive, 3-7 p.m.

March 8: Avalon, 400 Avalon Blvd., 3-7 p.m.

The kit, dubbed the 17s’ Kit for its supporters, is the fourth different primary kit worn by the team since its inaugural season. The second primary jersey featured nine stripes of alternating red and black. The third was mostly black with five thin red stripes down the center.

