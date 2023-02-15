Open in App
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville resident wins over $88,000 in Fantasy 5 drawing

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff,

8 days ago

The Florida Lottery announced that a Jacksonville resident was one of two Fantasy 5 winners from the Valentine’s Day drawing.

The Jacksonville winner and a winner from Dunedin, Florida each won $88,415.10 for the numbers 7-8-9-34-36.

The winning Jacksonville ticket was purchased at the Publix on 4495 Roosevelt Boulevard.

