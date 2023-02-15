Trevor Frederickson Memorial Fund adds signage to Trojan Bowl

(Atlantic) The Trevor Frederickson Memorial Fund added signage to the new Trojan Bowl.

Melanie Petty said, “We noticed this past fall that the press box looked a little to plain so with permission from the Atlantic Schools we worked with JJ Design and came up with a design that shows you are in Trojan Country when you come to a football game! Trev played football all through junior/senior high so it was a good fit for the fund. Although spring hasn’t even gotten here we’re already looking forward to watching games this fall.”

“The monies raised through the annual TFred Memorial Golf Tournament are given back to the community that Trevor loved.”

This year’s tournament will be held on Saturday, June 17th at the Atlantic Golf and Country Club. Teams have already started to register. A silent auction will be held in the clubhouse all day and food will be available through the club.

“We look forward to a great day of golf, friendship and family all while raising money to support great things!”