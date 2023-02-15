Gov. Pritzker to give Illinois budget address on Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Governor J.B. Pritzker will give his annual budget address Wednesday at noon from the House chambers of the Capitol.

This is the fifth time giving the speech for Pritzker, but the first one held in the Capitol since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 and a snowstorm in 2022. Illinois Speaker of the House Chris Welch (D-Hillside) said he is excited to hear the speech in the House Chambers.

“I’m thrilled that we are beginning to gain a sense of normalcy again,” Speaker Welch said. “I’m grateful we will be able to host Governor Pritzker and I look forward to hearing more about his priorities for this session.”

Pritzker and Democrats in the legislature agreed on budgets during his first four years, which was a stark difference from the two-year budget impasse during his predecessor Bruce Rauner’s tenure. But while federal funds and increased revenues softened the blow during the pandemic, there are concerns about a potential economic downturn. Even Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza (D) is warning some tough times may be on the horizon.

“What we don’t want to see is, you know, frivolous spending, right?” Mendoza said. “We don’t want to see spending for new programs that might not be proven or tested programs that end up, you know, being added to the budget year-to-year.”

Republicans have raised alarms about the potential problems of increased spending this year.

“We fear that the budgetary house of sand built by unchecked spending will soon crack,” Rep. Amy Elik (R-Alton) said. “Increasing revenues have not solved the systemic and structural fiscal issues in the state of Illinois.”

Many members of the party want temporary relief in the form of utility bills.

“The ongoing energy crisis within downstate Illinois is forcing too many Illinois families to choose between heating or eating,” Sen. Sally Turner (R-Beason) said. “It is our duty as legislators to provide real-world solutions for this problem as quickly as possible.”

Governor Pritzker has taken steps for economic downturns, including putting money into the Rainy-Day Fund.

At his inauguration speech, he vowed to lower the cost of community college tuition and make preschool available to everyone.

