Kansas City, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eric Bieniemy to meet with Commanders on Thursday

By Bryan Manning,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YWUjv_0koJVESJ00

The Washington Commanders have waited weeks to speak with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy about their OC vacancy. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, that meeting will occur on Thursday.

Bieniemy is the presumed top candidate. Head coach Ron Rivera spoke at the Super Bowl’s Radio Row last week about Bieniemy, saying that Bieniemy wanted to work with a defensive-minded coach, which Rivera is. And that Rivera wanted to speak with Bieniemy before making a decision.

Washington has been without an offensive coordinator since Jan. 10, when it fired Scott Turner. Turner has since landed with the Las Vegas Raiders as a pass game coordinator.

The Commanders interviewed former Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman on Tuesday, which apparently went well. It would appear that Bieniemy and Roman are the top candidates, but quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese and former NFL head coach Pat Shurmur are also firmly in the mix.

Rivera hopes to have a decision by the end of the week. Bieniemy will be the eighth person to interview with Rivera for the position.

