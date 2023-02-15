Test Your Tequila Knowledge: Are you a Newbie or a Nerd?

With the many rules surrounding tequila, here’s your chance to put your tequila knowledge to the test. Let’s be clear, we appreciate all Sippers, whether you are just trying out tequila or are a true expert in the spirit. Let’s see what you know about your favorite drink:

How many classes of tequila are there?

Not quite! Try again.

Nope – not this answer.

Correct! There are five classes: Blanco, Reposado, Anejo, Extra Anejo, and Joven. Mark this as a point for yourself

Incorrect.

How long can a blanco be aged?

Not quite! Try again.

Nope - not this answer.

Correct! Blancos can be aged between 0 and 2 months.

Incorrect.

True or False: Cristalino is a class of tequila.

This is False - Cristalino is not considered one of the five classes of tequila.

Correct! Though, wildly misunderstood and assumed to be a class, Cristalino Tequilas are not their own class of tequila.

How many categories of tequila are there?

Not quite! Try again.

Correct! The two categories of tequila are Tequila and 100% Agave. .

Not quite - there are five classes, but not five categories.

Incorrect.

Denomination of Origin: Where can agave be grown and tequila be distilled?

Not quite! Try again.

Nope - not this answer.

Correct! It must come from Guanajuato, Jalisco, Michoacan, Nayarit, or Tamaulipas, to be considered tequila.

Incorrect.

What is a tahona used for?

Not quite! Try again.

Nope - not this answer.

Nope, not this answer

Correct!

What is a jima used for?

Not quite! Try again.

Nope - not this answer.

Yes! Mark this as a point for yourself.

Correct! Sometimes pulled by a mule, donkey or horse, a tahona is a large wheel that crushes the harvested ageve.

What kind of barrels are the most common to age tequila in?

Not quite! Try again.

Yes! Ex-bourbon barrels (including Jack, Jim, Buffalo Trace, and more) are the most commonly used barrels for aging.

No, not this answer.

Incorrect. While some are aged in these barrels, it is not the most common.

What type of agave must be used to make tequila?

Correct!

Not this answer.

No, not this answer.

Incorrect.

Which region has the largest importation of tequila?

Correct! Tequila and Mezcal sales rose to $6 Billion in the US alone in 2022.

Not this answer.

No, not this answer.

Incorrect.

The NOM is a 4-digit code...

Not quite!

Not this answer.

Correct! Add a point to your score.

Incorrect.

Total up your correct answers. Now, let's see how you did...

0-2 correct: You are new to the tequila scene! You have had a tequila or two but you’re just getting to know the science behind this incredible spirit. Join a few community threads like on Sip Outsider), read articles, and follow some of our writers to learn more. Keep sipping!

3-5 correct: You are a tequila amateur! You are just getting started with tequila, but know a few fun facts to share with friends. With a bit more research, you will become a certified snob in no time.

6-8 correct: You are a tequila fan! You have probably joined or followed a few tequila threads or read up on the process online. This hobby is likely slowly starting to take over all your shelf space. Your next step (if you haven’t already) is to start a notebook rating your favorites and their flavors and aromas.

9-11 correct: You are a tequila nerd! You have spent a good amount of time reading about tequila production and may have even gone to a distillery in Mexico. You have likely run out of shelf space for your tequila collection a few times. This is more than a hobby though, tequila is a passion. You might even be educating others. Keep sipping and sharing your passion!