Watch Lady Gaga play Harley Quinn in ‘Joker 2’

Lady Gaga was cast in “ Joker: Folie à Deux ” last year, creating a lot of excitement for fans who want to see her manic energy unleashed on a film. To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Warner Bros has teased a photo of Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in character, showing her playing the beloved Harley Quinn for the first time.

RELATED:

Gaga shared the photo on her Instagram, captioning it with the title of the film and the emoji of the Joker card. The photo shows Harley and the Joker (Phoenix) talking, with their faces close together.

Harley Quinn and Joker have one of the most popular relationships in superhero stories, known for its toxicity and capacity to wreak chaos. While Harley’s character was initially introduced as a supporting addition to the Joker and his story, her popularity with fans and readers grew dramatically. Over the past year, Harley has earned a beloved spot in pop culture, being played by Margot Robbie in multiple live action films and by Kaley Cuoco in an adult animated series.

In an interview with MTV, Margot Robbie spoke about Lady Gaga playing the role of Harley Quinn, and how exciting that is for her and what she’s done with the role. "It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning, all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor," she said.

“Joker: Folie à Deux” will be directed by Todd Phillips , who directed the first film. While plot details haven’t been revealed, the term Folie à Deux refers to a delusion that is shared between two people, which sounds like the perfect title for a story built around two of the most extreme and entertaining characters in comic book history.