Candlelight vigil held at Cole Park Pier for shooting victim

By KRIS Newsroom,

8 days ago
Last night a vigil was held for 19-year-old Isaac Anthony Garcia, the young man who was shot outside Harbor Freight Tools in the Mission Plaza shopping center.

Family and friends gathered over at the Cole Park Pier to remember a young life cut short.

"He was a real cool person. He was caring. He was never somebody that brought anybody down. He picked everybody up. Everyone knew him as a joyful kid that played around. Everything is just crazy right now," said Jayshawn, a friend of Isaac.

Police still have not found the person who shot Garcia but continue to investigate the fatal shooting.

