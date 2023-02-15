Open in App
33YO man fatally shot in Canton; 38YO man arrested, charged with murder

By Drew Scofield,

8 days ago
The Canton Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 33-year-old man early Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 1200 block of 8th Street N.E. just before 4 a.m.

The department said responding officers found the 33-year-old unresponsive at the scene. He was taken to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead.

Authorities determined that a 38-year-old man was responsible for the shooting. He was arrested and charged with murder, a first-degree felony.

Police made several other arrests as well.

A 37-year-old woman was charged with obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony; and three counts of child endangering, all third-degree felonies. She was also had an unrelated felony warrant out for her arrest, police said. A 33-year-old woman was charged with tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. And a 51-year-old woman was charged with tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and obstructing justice, also a third-degree felony.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Canton Police detectives at 330-489-3144. Tips can be anonymous.

