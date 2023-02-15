Open in App
East Palestine, OH
Ohio AG drops charges against NewsNation reporter arrested in East Palestine

By Drew Scofield, News 5 Staff,

8 days ago
The charges against Evan Lambert, a NewsNation reporter who was arrested during Gov. Mike DeWine's news conference regarding the train derailment in East Palestine, have been dropped, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

The AG's Office said its Special Prosecution Section was tasked with handling the charges at the request of the Columbiana County Municipal Court.

DeWine, along with state and federal authorities, held a news conference Feb. 8 and said that it was safe for residents of East Palestine and the surrounding areas to return to their homes .

During the news conference, Lambert was asked to stop a giving a live report because he was too loud, according to DeWine's Office. Officials said, "The volume of his reporting was perceived to be interfering with the event."

Lambert was later charged with criminal trespass and resisting arrest and booked into Columbiana County Jail. He was released later that night.

The reporter's arrest was captured on police body camera.

“My office has reviewed the relevant video and documentary evidence, and is dismissing the charges against Evan Lambert as unsupported by sufficient evidence," Yost said. “While journalists could conceivably be subject to criminal charges for trespassing in some situations, this incident is not one of them. The reporter was lawfully present at a press conference called by the Governor of the state. His conduct was consistent with the purpose of the event and his role as a reporter.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

