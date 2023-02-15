'Joker: Folie à Deux' shares first look at Lady Gaga in character

Lady Gaga fans got a Valentine's Day gift on Tuesday courtesy of "Joker: Folie à Deux" director Todd Phillips.
"Happy Valentines Day," Phillips shared, alongside a photo of Gaga embracing her co-star in the upcoming film, Joaquin Phoenix.
Gaga also posted the same image on her Instagram, as did the official "Joker" and Warner Bros. Pictures accounts. MORE: Lady Gaga confirms she will star in 'Joker' sequel, shares teaser
The Grammy winner is reportedly playing Harley Quinn -- the psychiatrist who becomes the Joker's sidekick/love interest -- in the upcoming "Joker" sequel. While the post seemingly confirmed the rumor, she has yet to explicitly name the character she's playing in the movie.
The first "Joker" movie grossed over $1 billion worldwide and picked up a pair of Oscars, including Phoenix's best actor win.
"Joker: Folie à Deux" makes its way into theaters on Oct. 4, 2024.
Comments / 0