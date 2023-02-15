Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck debut new 'commitment' tattoos: See the photos

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are making their love a little more permanent -- with a pair of new tattoos.

The "Hustlers" actress and singer took to social media on Tuesday to reveal the ink they got to honor their love in a sweet Valentine's Day post.

Lopez's new tattoo is the infinity symbol with both of the lovebirds' names on it with an arrow going through the middle. Affleck's is a pair of criss cross arrows, bearing both their initials.

"Commitment," Lopez captioned the carousel of snapshots. "Happy Valentine's Day my love."

The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer also added the hashtags #CommitmentIsSexy #ThisIsUsThen #ThisIsUsNow #ThisIsMeNow and said she would be sharing more Valentine's Day details in her OnTheJLo newsletter "soon."

Lopez, 53, and Affleck, 50, tied the knot in last summer after rekindling their romance in 2021 and after famously dating and breaking up in the early aughts.