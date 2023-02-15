Eric Bieniemy a 'top candidate' for Commanders' offensive coordinator job

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy appears to be a finalist for the same role with another team.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Bieniemy is a "top candidate" for the Washington Commanders' offensive coordinator vacancy.

Bieniemy was set to interview with the Commanders on Thursday, Rapoport reported.

The development comes after the Commanders were reported to have interviewed former 49ers, Bills and Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman earlier this week.

Bieniemy, 53, appears to be testing the open market with his Chiefs contract set to expire.

The former Chargers, Bengals and Eagles running back is coming off his second Super Bowl title as Chiefs offensive coordinator, after stepping into that role in 2018. He previously served as Kansas City's running backs coach from 2013-17.

Bieniemy has been considered a top head coaching candidate for several years running, but he was once again shut out this year. His only reported interview for a head coaching vacancy came with the Indianapolis Colts.

Meanwhile, the Titans were reported to have requested to interview Bieniemy for their offensive coordinator opening, and he was reported to be a "prime candidate" for the same position with the Ravens, but it was unclear whether interviews had actually transpired. Bieniemy denied taking any such interviews during Super Bowl week.

