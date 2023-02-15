Open in App
Amarillo, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

2 arrested in Amarillo for fentanyl possession, distribution

By David Gay,

8 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two people were recently arrested for fentanyl possession and distribution after executing a search warrant at a home in northwest Amarillo.

According to a criminal complaint, filed on Monday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Edith Garcia-Cardenas and Cody Wayne Sullivan were arrested in Amarillo for one count of “conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.”

The two arrests come after Amarillo Police Department officers, along with officials from the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Amarillo Resident Office, have been investigating the “narcotics activities” of Garcia-Cardenas’s alleged drug trafficking organization since early 2022.

According to the complaint, officers from the Amarillo Police Department were conducting surveillance at a home on S Forest Street on Feb. 10. During that time, officers saw Sullivan leaving the home. After identifying Sullivan as an alleged distributor for Garcia-Cardenas, Sullivan was “apprehended” by officers after a short chase.

At that time, officers allegedly found a “small knotted baggie of blue Fake ‘M/30’ pills that later field (tested) positive for fentanyl” on Sullivan, according to the complaint. In an interview, Sullivan allegedly told officers that there were around 500 fentanyl pills at the home he was coming from.

Later that day, Garcia-Cardenas was detained for a municipal violation after a traffic stop, according to the complaint. After the traffic stop, law enforcement executed a search warrant signed earlier that day for the home of S Forest Street, where officers allegedly found 91 grams of fake M/30 pills that tested positive for fentanyl, along with a gun, drug paraphernalia and other “narcotics-related materials.”

For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.

