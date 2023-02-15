LG&E, KU earn national honors in technology and innovation

Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company recently earned two Technology Transfer Awards from EPRI for achievements in innovation, sustainability, research and development.

LG&E and KU won for innovation in sustainable solar site management by carefully coordinating native plants and pollinator habitats while utilizing sheep as a cost-effective and environmentally-friendly means of maintaining vegetation.

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill and Roundstone Native Seed Company partnered with LG&E and KU on this project.

The second award came for modernizing distribution planning using automated processes and tools, including computer models. These planning techniques will help LG&E and KU better evaluate the best investment strategies, including new technologies, to meet changing system demands.

LG&E and KU has won 16 Technology Transfer Awards from EPRI since 2013. Among the projects noted in the awards are the company’s energy storage site, universal solar farm and electric vehicle charging station program.

The EPRI Technology Transfer Awards recognize leaders and innovators who have championed a technology within their company and across the industry, providing meaningful benefits for their company as well the society.

EPRI evaluated more than 100 nominations nationwide before selecting only a handful of award recipients.