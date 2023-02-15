Police say boy reported missing at Super Bowl parade Wednesday has been found

Update: Police tweeted at 10:22 a.m. that the boy has been found.

Kansas City police are asking for help finding a child who went missing in the lead-up to the Chiefs victory parade Wednesday morning.

The police department tweeted at 9:35 a.m. that a 9-year-old boy was reported missing and last seen at Pershing Road and Main Street as crowds packed the area ahead of the Super Bowl victory parade at noon.

Police said the boy has dirty blonde hair and was wearing a Patrick Mahomes jersey. Anyone who sees him should notify the nearest officer.

To help parents who lose their kids during the celebration, the police department has nine child reunification centers along the parade route.

Officials recommend taking a photo of your child in their outfit the day of the parade and writing contact information for a parent or guardian either on a wristband or each child’s arm so that it’ll be easier to find family members.