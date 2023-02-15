Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Kansas City Star

Police say boy reported missing at Super Bowl parade Wednesday has been found

By Andrea Klick,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TQIRK_0koJPYnB00

Update: Police tweeted at 10:22 a.m. that the boy has been found.

Kansas City police are asking for help finding a child who went missing in the lead-up to the Chiefs victory parade Wednesday morning.

The police department tweeted at 9:35 a.m. that a 9-year-old boy was reported missing and last seen at Pershing Road and Main Street as crowds packed the area ahead of the Super Bowl victory parade at noon.

Police said the boy has dirty blonde hair and was wearing a Patrick Mahomes jersey. Anyone who sees him should notify the nearest officer.

To help parents who lose their kids during the celebration, the police department has nine child reunification centers along the parade route.

Officials recommend taking a photo of your child in their outfit the day of the parade and writing contact information for a parent or guardian either on a wristband or each child’s arm so that it’ll be easier to find family members.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas City, MO newsLocal Kansas City, MO
Kansas City police report one-month-old baby boy found, investigation continues
Kansas City, MO17 days ago
Upset our Kansas City Chiefs were drinking at the Super Bowl parade? I have two words | Opinion
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Father of Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes: Son’s amazing ability to heal came from his mother
Kansas City, MO23 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Missing 17-year-old girl is found frozen to death near crashed car, Wisconsin cops say
Wrightstown, WI22 days ago
School nurse raped student at motel and kissed him in her office, Missouri cops say
Kennett, MO20 days ago
Teen girl missing for more than a year found pregnant, in closet
Port Huron, MI14 days ago
Dad Shoots His Young Kids in Head After Mom Kisses Them Goodnight: Cops
Tampa, FL15 days ago
6-year-old Virginia boy who shot teacher allegedly choked another: report
Newport News, VA16 days ago
Missing 15-year-old girl is discovered outside high school, Michigan family says
Ann Arbor, MI24 days ago
Woman follows screaming after dark and finds abandoned baby in woods, Florida cops say
Mulberry, FL24 days ago
Husband wakes wife to tell her about his Iowa lottery win. ‘I heard her scream’
Altoona, IA7 days ago
Video shows 9-year-old Florida girl savagely beaten by two boys in school bus attack
Homestead, FL20 days ago
16-year-old’s legs amputated after crash while in Missouri for volleyball tournament
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
1-year-old dies in crash after woman steals car with him inside: cops
Milwaukee, WI22 days ago
Elegant or just ‘one big living room’? Mansion for sale confuzzles Zillow Gone Wild
Evansville, IN2 days ago
A 4-year-old Child Was Beaten To Death With A Broom Stick, His 9-year-old Sister Was Charge In Connection To The Crime
Mobile, AL1 day ago
Fort Worth woman killed in crash is now identified
Fort Worth, TX16 days ago
Teen stabs father 45 times at family’s store, then goes to school, Indiana cops say
Fort Wayne, IN8 days ago
Travis Kelce hints that Chiefs coach Andy Reid wasn’t pleased with lateral attempt
Kansas City, MO21 days ago
Fans say Terry Bradshaw’s ‘rude’ comment to Chiefs coach Andy Reid made him the loser
Kansas City, MO10 days ago
Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket
High Springs, FL17 days ago
She escaped a lynch mob, then died in prison. Lawrence activists want to commemorate her
Lawrence, KS8 hours ago
Dad Likely Popped Hatch as Car Sank into Mich. Lake, Saving His 2 Young Girls Before He Died: Cops
Otsego, MI29 days ago
Bloodied woman tells cashier she was kidnapped, only to be dragged away by suspect: cops
Dolton, IL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy