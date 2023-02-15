Wrong-Way Andover Driver Gets To New Hampshire Before Arrest: Police

Michelle Valdez and her Jeep. Photo Credit: New Hampshire State Police

An intoxicated woman drove from Massachusetts to New Hampshire - all while driving against traffic.

Michelle Valdez, of Andover, was arrested in Salem, New Hampshire on Wednesday, Feb. 15 after driving north on I-93 in the southbound lanes in a Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to the New Hampshire State Police.

Massachusetts State Police alerted New Hampshire officials of the dangerous driver's route around 2:45 a.m. shortly before she crossed over the New Hampshire state line from Methuen. Police found Valdez's vehicle stopped in the interstate's left breakdown lane near Exit 2 in Salem, still facing opposite the flow of traffic.

Valdez, 31, was placed under arrest for the following charges:

Reckless conduct

Driving while intoxicated

Reckless operation

Valdez will be arraigned in Rockingham County Superior Court.

Police ask that anyone who witnessed this incident contact Trooper Bryan Taylor at (603) 223-4381 or Bryan.L.Taylor@dos.nh.gov.

