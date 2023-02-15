Open in App
Salem, NH
Wrong-Way Andover Driver Gets To New Hampshire Before Arrest: Police

By Morgan Gonzales,

8 days ago
Michelle Valdez and her Jeep. Photo Credit: New Hampshire State Police

An intoxicated woman drove from Massachusetts to New Hampshire - all while driving against traffic.

Michelle Valdez, of Andover, was arrested in Salem, New Hampshire on Wednesday, Feb. 15 after driving north on I-93 in the southbound lanes in a Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to the New Hampshire State Police.

Massachusetts State Police alerted New Hampshire officials of the dangerous driver's route around 2:45 a.m. shortly before she crossed over the New Hampshire state line from Methuen. Police found Valdez's vehicle stopped in the interstate's left breakdown lane near Exit 2 in Salem, still facing opposite the flow of traffic.

Valdez, 31, was placed under arrest for the following charges:

  • Reckless conduct
  • Driving while intoxicated
  • Reckless operation

Valdez will be arraigned in Rockingham County Superior Court.

Police ask that anyone who witnessed this incident contact Trooper Bryan Taylor at (603) 223-4381 or Bryan.L.Taylor@dos.nh.gov.

