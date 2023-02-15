Open in App
Horry County, SC
Horry County elementary student unknowingly brought gun to school, officials say

By Dennis Bright,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wGnf9_0koJOg5I00

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County elementary school student unknowingly brought a gun to school in a book bag on Tuesday, according to the district.

The Pee Dee Elementary School student “immediately alerted an assistant principal” after realizing the gun was in the backpack, Principal Christina Plowman-Render said in a notification to parents. The gun was then secured and given to a school security officer.

The incident happened as students at the end of the school day as students were being dismissed, Plowman-Render said.

“At this time, the investigation between law enforcement and school administration has determined that the young student was unaware a gun was in his backpack until the end of the school day as it was placed there unintentionally by a family member the night before,” Plowman-Render said.

Horry County police assisted in the investigation. No additional information was immediately available.

“While this matter is under investigation by law enforcement and the school administration, I want to remind and encourage our students, staff, parents, and our school community if they see or hear anything threatening in nature, to please reach out to the school administration or law enforcement as school safety is everyone’s responsibility,” Plowman-Render said.

* * *

Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13 . Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here .

