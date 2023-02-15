Open in App
Peebles, OH
People's Defender

Charles Joseph Thomas

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MWUFa_0koJOI5y00 Charles Joseph Thomas, 88 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the Blue Ash Hospice in Cincinnati, Ohio. Joe was born on January 23, 1935, in Peebles, Ohio, the son of the late Charles and Virginia (Allen) Thomas. Joe worked as a printer. Along with his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lee Thomas, who passed away in September 1985; and by his brother, Billy Thomas. Joe is survived by his sons, Charlie Thomas II of Newtonsville, Ohio and Eric (Beverly) Thomas of Goshen, Ohio; his brother, Danny Thomas of Peebles, Ohio, three grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Thursday, February 16, 2023, from 9 - 11 a.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio. Funeral services will begin at 11 am. Bob King will officiate the service. The burial will follow in the Locust Grove Cemetery in Peebles. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.
